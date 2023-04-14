The pop-punk resurgence continues, with one of the genre's more promising stars of the 2000s coming back full circle after enjoying career success in country music for the past decade. That would be Cassadee Pope, the former Hey Monday singer who went on to win The Voice after the band went on hiatus in 2011. Now she's back in the pop-punk world, dropping the new song "People That I Love Leave."

Pope co-wrote and co-produced the song that pulls from her own experience, tapping into the anxiety of being afraid to fully let go in love after having been through a world of heartbreak. The lyric video can be viewed in full below and the song is available here.

“This song describes the difficulties of letting someone love you when you’ve been hurt in the past,” says Pope about the song. “The idea came from my current relationship and how it sometimes scares me that I have something so beautiful and loving. How I can’t help but wait for the other shoe to drop because of past traumas.”

Hey Monday released their debut album, Hold on Tight, in 2008, and followed that with a trio of EPs before going on hiatus in December of 2011. Pope then used the time off to take part in the third season of NBC's singing competition, The Voice, where was a member of Team Blake Shelton she went on to emerge victorious. After The Voice, her debut country album Frame By Frame hit No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, and she released two more albums over the next decade, while hitting the Top 10 with the songs "Wasting All These Tears" and "Think of You."

For those wondering, the single doesn't appear to be a one-off return to pop-punk. “This next project has an authenticity that I’ve never been able to tap into before now,” she shares. “Pop and rock music is such a staple in my creativity so to fully return back to that genre feels special and like coming back home.” Stay tuned to see what comes next for the singer.

Cassadee Pope, "People That I Love Leave"