Doctors Advise Charlie Watts Sit Out 2021 Rolling Stones Tour, Fill-In Named

When the Rolling Stones hit the road on the 'No Filter' tour later this year, they will likely be without the services of drummer Charlie Watts, who was advised by doctors to sit out the upcoming run. He did, however, name his own fill-in, tapping 64-year-old Steve Jordan for the job.

"Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation," said a spokesperson for the band in a press release, noting the drummer was "unlikely" to be available for the fall trek. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming."

Watts, who turned 80 in June, explained, "For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID, I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."

Jordan has familiarity with the Stones camp, having played on three of Keith Richards' solo albums and was a member of the guitarist's side project X-pensive Winos. His credits include a number of albums with The Blues Brothers, B.B. King, Bruce Springsteen, Cat Stevens, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Beyoncé, LeAnn Rimes, Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars and more.

"It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy and I am looking forward to rehearsing with Mick, Keith and Ronnie," added Jordan. "No-one will be happier than me to give up my seat on the drum riser as soon as Charlie tells me he is good to go."

See the list of upcoming tour dates directly below and, for tickets, head here.

Rolling Stones 'No Filter' 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank Of America Stadium

Oct. 04 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

Oct. 09 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13 — New Orleans, La. @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Oct. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 06 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15 — Detroit, Mich @ Ford Field

Nov. 20 — Austin, Texas @ Circuit of The Americas