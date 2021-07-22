The Rolling Stones have announced a rescheduled U.S. leg of their 'No Filter' tour, which was postponed last year amid the pandemic.

The trek, which kicks off on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri, will feature a total of 13 stops before concluding in Austin, Texas on Nov. 20. Most of the original dates have been rescheduled, though the band regrets that the stops that were previously slated for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo were not able to be re-booked.

Fans who had previously purchased tickets for these stops that were unable to be rescheduled can seek a refund through Ticketmaster (they will be contacted by the ticketing agency directly) and, where feasible, a priority offer for these ticketholders will be available for nearby gigs.

Additionally, new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and first-ever appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, have now been scheduled.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," exclaimed singer Mick Jagger. "See you soon!"

Guitarist Keith Richards enthused, "We’re back on the road! See you there!"

Any ticket that had been previously purchased will be honored for the new stop in the respective location and tickets for the newly-added stops will go on sale on July 30 at 10AM local time. Exclusive VIP packages will be available as well and more information can be obtained at the band's website.

See the complete list of 'No Filter' tour dates directly below.

Rolling Stones 'No Filter' 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank Of America Stadium

Oct. 04 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

Oct. 09 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13 — New Orleans, La. @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Oct. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 02 — Dallas, Texas @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 06 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15 — Detroit, Mich @ Ford Field

Nov. 20 — Austin, Texas @ Circuit of The Americas