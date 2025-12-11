The Most + Least Expensive Ticket Price for the Biggest Touring Bands This Millennium

Which big rock and metal acts are keeping ticket prices low and which have been hitting you in the wallet if you've seen them since the millennium started?

Pollstar recently shared their Top 25 Most Popular Touring Artists of the Millennium list, breaking down stats from the acts selling the most tickets since 2001. But one of the more interesting pieces of data shared was the average ticket price of each of the acts making up the Top 25.

Which Big Rock and Metal Acts Are Asking the Most for Their Ticket Price?

Among the top 25 touring acts since 2001, it appears that country-pop star Taylor Swift tickets are commanding the largest price. Per the Pollstar feature, her tickets are going for an average of $165.54.

But you don't have to go far to look for an expensive rock and metal ticket. The Rolling Stones command the second most expensive ticket on average with the total of $162.96. Both acts have primarily been playing stadiums through a good portion of the 2000s.

In the rock and metal world, you're also going to throw down some serious cash if you want to see the Eagles, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Billy Joel.

Eagles tickets are going for an average of $158.92. Concertgoers are seeing Paul McCartney at an average ticket price of $140.30. Meanwhile the average ticket price for Elton John ($127.51) and Billy Joel ($120.90) both eclipse the $120 range.

You're also likely to have spent beyond the $100 threshold for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band ($108.29), U2 ($108.19), Guns N' Roses ($102.06), Roger Waters ($101.72) and Coldplay ($100.23).

Which Big Touring Acts Have the Lower Priced Tickets?

Just because you're a superstar doesn't mean your ticket prices have to reflect that. The five rock and metal acts from the Top 25 that most reflect some though toward keeping prices lower include Metallica ($93.56), Bon Jovi ($92.51), Iron Maiden ($71.16), Phish ($70.69) and the Dave Matthews Band ($57.62). You can also see alt rockers Depeche Mode for a relatively cost-friendly ($81.82).

Among all of the Top 25 most popular touring artists of the millennium, late country superstar Toby Keith had the most cost-friendly ticket price at an average of $42.93 per ticket for his shows.