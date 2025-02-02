See all the winners of the rock, metal and alternative categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

It's "music's biggest night," with another year of great music passing and golden gramophone trophies being handed out to those who gave us the best musical moments of the past year.

For the sake of our audience, we're bringing you the 2025 Grammy winners in the rock, alternative and metal categories as they're revealed throughout the afternoon and evening.

Two of the most anticipated categories of the night were the Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album categories. Best Metal Performance came down to a battle between Gojira, Judas Priest, Knocked Loose, Metallica and Spiritbox, but Gojira took the award.

Joe Duplantier, in accepting the honor, stated, "We are extremely excited to receive this award ... We want to dedicate this award to all the bands that are pushing the boundaries and support your local artists, support your local bands because that's where it's at. They're inspiring us to continue, so thank you very much for this."

Over in the Best Rock Album category, '90s rock heroes Pearl Jam, Green Day and The Black Crowes faced off against rock pioneers The Rolling Stones and relative newcomers in IDLES and Fontaines D.C. Rock vets The Rolling Stones were ultimately chosen.

To see all the other rock and metal Grammy winners for 2025, check below and we'll continue to update as the categories get announced.

2025 GRAMMY WINNERS (Rock, Metal & Alternative)

This post will be updated as winners are announced.

Winners will be annotated in bold with an asterisk (*).

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Masne - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)"

Judas Priest - "Crown of Horns"

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy - "Suffocate"

Metallica - "Screaming Suicide"

Spiritbox - "Cellar Door"

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: The Beatles - "Now and Then"

The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"

Idles - "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent - "Broken Man"

Best Rock Song

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

WINNER: "Broken Man" — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

"Dark Matter" — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

"Dilemma" — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

"Gift Horse" — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

IDLES - Tangk

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

WINNER: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Jack White - No Name

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - "Neon Pill"

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - "Song of the Lake"

Fontaines D.C. - "Starburster"

Kim Gordon - "Bye Bye"

WINNER: St. Vincent - "Flea"

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

WINNER: St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Additional Categories With Rock, Metal or Alternative Rock Nominees

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

American Fiction - Laura Karpman

Challengers - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

The Color Purple - Kris Bowers

WINNER: Dune: Part Two - Hans Zimmer

Shogun - Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross

Best Boxed or Limited Package

Half Living Things —Nick Azinas and Mike Hicks, art director (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

WINNER: Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)