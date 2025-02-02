2025 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List
See all the winners of the rock, metal and alternative categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
It's "music's biggest night," with another year of great music passing and golden gramophone trophies being handed out to those who gave us the best musical moments of the past year.
For the sake of our audience, we're bringing you the 2025 Grammy winners in the rock, alternative and metal categories as they're revealed throughout the afternoon and evening.
Two of the most anticipated categories of the night were the Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album categories. Best Metal Performance came down to a battle between Gojira, Judas Priest, Knocked Loose, Metallica and Spiritbox, but Gojira took the award.
Joe Duplantier, in accepting the honor, stated, "We are extremely excited to receive this award ... We want to dedicate this award to all the bands that are pushing the boundaries and support your local artists, support your local bands because that's where it's at. They're inspiring us to continue, so thank you very much for this."
Over in the Best Rock Album category, '90s rock heroes Pearl Jam, Green Day and The Black Crowes faced off against rock pioneers The Rolling Stones and relative newcomers in IDLES and Fontaines D.C. Rock vets The Rolling Stones were ultimately chosen.
To see all the other rock and metal Grammy winners for 2025, check below and we'll continue to update as the categories get announced.
2025 GRAMMY WINNERS (Rock, Metal & Alternative)
- This post will be updated as winners are announced.
- Winners will be annotated in bold with an asterisk (*).
Best Metal Performance
WINNER: Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Masne - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)"
Judas Priest - "Crown of Horns"
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy - "Suffocate"
Metallica - "Screaming Suicide"
Spiritbox - "Cellar Door"
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: The Beatles - "Now and Then"
The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"
Idles - "Gift Horse"
Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"
St. Vincent - "Broken Man"
Best Rock Song
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
WINNER: "Broken Man" — Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
"Dark Matter" — Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
"Dilemma" — Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
"Gift Horse" — Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
IDLES - Tangk
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
WINNER: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Jack White - No Name
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - "Neon Pill"
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - "Song of the Lake"
Fontaines D.C. - "Starburster"
Kim Gordon - "Bye Bye"
WINNER: St. Vincent - "Flea"
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
WINNER: St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Additional Categories With Rock, Metal or Alternative Rock Nominees
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
American Fiction - Laura Karpman
Challengers - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
The Color Purple - Kris Bowers
WINNER: Dune: Part Two - Hans Zimmer
Shogun - Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross
Best Boxed or Limited Package
Half Living Things —Nick Azinas and Mike Hicks, art director (Alpha Wolf)
Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
WINNER: Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)
