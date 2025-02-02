Which rockers showed up at the 2025 Grammy Awards and who is winning some serious style points in the process? Luckily we've got some of your red carpet arrivals, Grammy weekend performance shots and winning moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards to check out in our photo gallery below.

Some of the fun got underway before Sunday as the members of Judas Priest and their families showed up for the Special Merit and Nominees Grammy Reception. There was also a big pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday (Feb. 1) honoring Jody Gerson and among the performers was an all-star band featuring The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Metallica's Robert Trujillo.

As the rockers started showing up on Sunday, Poppy, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and his son Tye from the band OTTTO and composer Bear McCreary were among the early arrivals.

We'll keep this post updated throughout the day as more musicians arrive for the Grammys and the Grammy Premiere ceremony.

PHOTOS - Rockers At the 2025 Grammy Awards