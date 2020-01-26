Chris Cornell may have passed in 2017, but the Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog vocalist continues to be celebrated at the Grammys, with a victory in Best Recording Package category.

The win is for his self-titled posthumous career-spanning compilation that included artwork from Barry Ament, Jeff Ament and Joe Spix.

The standard edition set included 17 songs, including the two previously unreleased songs "When Bad Does Good" and Cornell's cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Cornell's and Soundgarden's twitter accounts tweeted the following:

Congrats on the Grammy win

Best Recording Package 2020 Nominees

Voces Del Bullerengue - Anonimas & Resilientes

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Hold That Tiger

Bon Iver – I, I

Intellexual – Intellexual