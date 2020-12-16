You've likely headbanged to Metallica's "Enter Sandman" before, but did you ever consider a tango to the metal classic? British comedian Bill Bailey did and he decided to pull out the iconic track to soundtrack his tango on the BBC celebrity dancing series Strictly Come Dancing.

Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse entered the dance floor to perform the tango but there were a few nods to the track being true metal with Bailey at one point dropping to a knee to play some air guitar. In addition, the couple often danced along the fretboard of a projected guitar on the floor. By the end of the performance the guitar was seen engulfed in flames with the dance coming to an end with an impressive display of pyro and a standing ovation from the other competitors.

Bailey's performance came in the semi-finals of the competition, and according to The Guardian he and Mabuse were one of three couples advanced through to the finals. The two other couples in the semis were entered into a dance off for the final spot.

Bailey has previously expressed his metal fandom and shared a love of Metallica. That view was echoed by one of the judges, Shirley Ballas, who exclaimed, "I am very much a heavy metal fan. I think you have an epic attitude." She however critiqued his balance and footwork marking him down for the missteps.

"Enter Sandman" remains arguably Metallica's most well-known track. The song was an MTV hit and crossed over to reach No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's been certified as a gold single by the RIAA and appears on the band's self-titled "black" album.