Iran’s Confess Debut Brutal New Song ‘Eat What You Kill’

Iran's Confess, who sought asylum in Norway after receiving a 14-and-a-half year prison sentence and public lashings for crimes pertaining to the band's lyrical content and Iranian laws, are remaining true to their metal hearts and have just released a new song, "Kill What You Eat."
The five-minute track is an all-out devastator anchored by propulsive, trench-digging grooves countered by murky dissonance that creates a foul atmosphere.
Vocalist and guitarist Nikan Khosravi exclaimed, "I have always been inspired by the dark side of things! The things that we all have learned somehow to deny it or deal with it. For example, in us as the human being is the animalistic side! Most of us know how to cover that up but in reality we are no different than other wild mammals! We just know how to act civilized... But in the time of danger like now you can see that we can get back to our roots for survival! The reason why it's called eat what you kill is because after that you also have to deal with the consequences of your actions! There is an irony in that."
Stay awake in the gathering of wolves,
No one's going to sleep tonight
Make sure to wash your knife clean
No one undertake the blood!
One man clan, stripped out of life
Deviance and madness in strife
Deliberate while you're in pain, Calm!
Say what you say, I am insane
Repulsive (Call for blood!)
Alienation (Time to flood!)
The beast inside screams for more violence
Can't stop the bleeding, Cause I like this!
The light will die
As the darkness in the soul arise!
We are wild mammals
Vomit what you feel
You destroyed the human in me,
Eat what you kill
NO ONE GETS OUT!
Alpha or omega, Makes no difference
Feeding off of fear, Friendship senseless
The killers who're annoyed with your pulse,
Fuck what you thought! it's all false!
Mask-off, Exhibition of wildlife
Separating flesh from bones, All dies!
No one really wanna live but not to lose this fight
There's no tomorrow, Everlasting night...
Repulsive (Call for blood!)
Alienation (Time to flood!)
The face outside showing so much silence
Be careful where you going, There's no guidance!
The light will die
As the darkness in the soul arise!
We are wild mammals
Vomit what you feel
You destroyed the human in me,
Eat what you kill
Forget the names we're non-existences
Nobody will live up to the expectations
You gotta eat up what you once killed
We kill to see if our wounded soul's healed!
Repulsive (Call for blood!)
Alienation (Time to flood!)
The face outside showing so much silence
Can't stop the bleeding, Cause I like this!
The light will die
As the darkness in the soul arise!
We are wild mammals
Vomit what you feel
You destroyed the human in me,
Eat what you kill
