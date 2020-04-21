Metal Band Resurfaces Four Years After Fundraiser, Fans Rip Them Apart

When listeners last heard from San Diego prog-metal upstarts Corelia, Obama was still president. That's just one of the cutting points made by Facebook commenters when the band suddenly resurfaced this week. In 2015, Corelia raised over $33,000 from fans via an Indiegogo fundraiser to record their debut album, then disappeared a year later. The album still hasn't surfaced.

Interestingly, the group only reared their heads in 2020 to combat a fake Facebook account made under a similar band name. On April 11, the page Corelias posted an update presumed to be from a former member of the act. "So here's the deal, due to inter-band fighting, we never got to release our album," it claimed. However, the page has since outed itself as the work of an Internet troll.

Still, the fake Corelia account did get the actual band to come out of hiding. On their Facebook — as well as on the fundraiser page — the real group hadn't provided an album update since October 2016, one of only two messages the group shared the year after raising the money. That changed this week.

"It has come to our attention that there is a Facebook page with similar spelling to ours that has been made to represent an anonymous member of our band," Corelia explained on Sunday (April 19). "Sadly, a member of our band abruptly ceased all communication over a year ago, despite our attempts to continue communicating. We believe the owner of that page to be this person, so we have made additional attempts to contact them, with no response."

They continued, "We are very sorry for everything that fans of Corelia have had to go through. We've only ever wanted to complete this album that we spent so much time recording and show the world our art. But, unfortunately, that has been a very rocky road."

Unsurprisingly, fan reaction to Corelia's recent Facebook message was not happy. "Maybe you all should give our money back that doesn't exist anymore," one user suggested. "Dude, you guys took like 35k+ from fans and didn't produce shit," said another. See more of those comments below.

On Monday (April 20), the person behind the fake Corelia Facebook page identified themselves as Tim Ossenfort, a metal producer from Los Angeles. That day, the instigator added, "This was all for the joke, not my music, but if you wanna check out some legit prog metal by someone who has never stolen 35k from their fans, please go check out my band's newest song!"

