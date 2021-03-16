Courtney Love says she almost died in 2020 from a battle with anaemia. In a new Instagram post from the Hole frontwoman, she writes about getting down to just 97 pounds and finding the “magic” of CBD.

Anaemia is a deficiency condition in which an individual lacks enough healthy red blood cells to adequately deliver oxygen to their body’s tissues. It’s a common condition that can cause fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, irregular heartbeats, dizziness and more.

“People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from [anaemia] (hemoglobin I had none),” Love writes. “I was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks. While in debilitating acute pain. Then I met the most empathic wise pain management dr. I’m so grateful.”

She continues, “But I’m so good now. And on CBD oil. Which has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms. And all the pain. I used to scoff at cannabis / THC. And I also am no fan of the narcotic effect, hate weed feeling. This isn’t that. It’s woman and nature supporting us. It’s magic. But gods own CBD is a miracle.”

Love goes on to thank actor Woody Harrelson for introducing her to hemp medicine. Courtney also claims she’s “100 percent sober.”

“I’ve been basically bedridden,” she adds. “I thought I was broken for sure this time. But I’m ok! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon!”

Despite CBD producing no “high” effects, the cannabis-derived product was federally illegal in the United States until late 2018. According to Harvard Medical School, there’s evidence to support that CBD can be effective in treating childhood epilepsy syndromes, insomnia, inflammation and chronic pain.