Cro-Mags issued a new statement on Friday (Sept. 15) after the band's Harley Flanagan and a group of contributors to the punk zine Destroy reportedly got into an altercation with each other ahead of the Cro-Mags' show at the venue Cafe 611 in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Earlier this week, Flanagan claimed he was "sliced with a razor" and sprayed with self-defense spray during the incident, saying others with him were sprayed as well. He shared photos of his purported injuries. The group from the zine subsequently refuted the musician's version of events, alleging they were invited to interview him, and that he and his camp threatened, assaulted and robbed them. They also accused Flanagan of sexually assaulting the zine's editor-photographer. They shared apparent footage from the fight.

See the band's new message in full below.

READ MORE: Harley Flanagan Claims He Was 'Sliced,' Sprayed With Mace at His Own Show

In a note added to the new statement, Flanagan specifically refutes the sexual assault claim, writing, "The idea of assaulting a woman is reprehensible to me and it didn't happen and it wouldn't happen." He said the victims are pressing charges.

Cro-Mags' new statement asserts, "Cro-Mags' Harley Flanagan and his 20-year-old son were assaulted before a Cro-Mags show they were playing with DRI at Café 611 in Frederick, MD this past Tuesday night, Sept. 12th. A small local 'zine' had written to the band prior to the show asking to interview them. In correspondence, the band declined the interview with an explanation but offered them 3 free passes."

It continues, "According to witnesses, including the owner of the venue and DRI, the group came in and set up a table to sell their magazine. Prior to the show, in a room filled with people, including small children, and Harley's son, a man and woman from the magazine approached the Cro-Mags merch table next to theirs and started talking. She shared that she was the model on the back cover. Flanagan, in front of his son said, 'looks cool, I will pick one up after the show' and walked away. It was not long before the woman started yelling that Flanagan had harassed her, at which point his son came to the other side of the merch table with one of the other people from the magazine who started yelling that Flanagan had assaulted his girlfriend."

The Cro-Mags claim, "As Harley's son and the man got physical, the man pulled out a can of Mace and sprayed both Flanagan and son directly in their faces. And proceeded to spray the room of patrons with Mace. The club owner witnessed all of this. Flanagan Jr and the magazine guy soon hit the ground fighting and the rest of their crew."

They add, "When Flanagan came over, the girl jumped on his back and began hitting him with a billy club. He was at that time slashed with a knife, through his pants. The girl was physically removed from Flanagan's back by a retired Police Officer, there with his son (who is cooperating with local police)."

The band's statement concludes, "The club owner came to the melee, police showed up and the magazine group was removed from the premises. Flanagan played the show with a flesh wound and the remnants of mace in his eyes and nose. Several witnesses have come forward, all cooperating with police, most notably the club owner, the retired police officer and the band DRI. The band has since received numerous death threats as the magazine has been spreading their story on social media."

However, as shown in an Instagram comment, the group from Destroy maintains their version of events: "Harley Flanagan attacked us," they said. "He sexually assaulted our editor/photographer and when she confronted him, he lost all control and responded with irrational violence. Once he attacked us we pepper sprayed him to slow his assault. We couldn't get away. He and his crew separated us from each other and they beat one of our editors terribly while he laid curled up on the floor."

They added, "Two men held our female editor down and said they were going to break her arm as she tried to use a taser in self-defense. Tasers are legal in the state of Maryland and we were acting within the boundaries of the law. … We feel lucky to be alive and not stabbed to death by Harley. He had a double edged dagger and brandished it at us. We were just there to see the show and give Harley an interview."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, please contact RAINN at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673).

Cro-Mags' New Statement - Sept. 15, 2023