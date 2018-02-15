In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 15, 2018:

- The casting for The Dirt film continues to roll out. According to The Tracking Board, actor Tony Cavalero has been cast in the role of Ozzy Osbourne for the film. Cavalero is best known for his stint on the Nickelodeon TV version of School of Rock.

- After missing recent shows to enter a treatment facility, Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand is expected back with the group for their next tour leg. Corey Taylor revealed to Musik Universe that there is a break from touring after their current run, but that Rand will rejoin the lineup on April 27.

- Brendon Small is back mixing music and the visual element. He's revealed that there will be a new Galaktikon "live action, intergalactic metal short film" coming for fans to check out in one week. See the announcement here.

- Though How the West Was Won is going to be reissued this year, there may be more Led Zeppelin live material on the way. Speaking with Planet Rock (as transcribed by Music Week), Jimmy Page stated, “I can't give the game away, but there's a recording that’s another multi-track that we'll release. It's so different to all the other things that are out there. It's another view compared to How the West Was Won or The Song Remains the Same. I'm looking forward to people hearing that. There's a lot of stuff to come out, a number of releases. I'd like to say that they'll be coming out over the next 10 years. There's more to come for sure.”

- Set aside some time in March to catch Eyehategod on tour with the Cro-Mags and Buzzoven. The trek starts March 15 in Houston and carries over to April 1 in Margate, Fla. See all of the stops here.

- Frances Bean Cobain recently passed her two year "sober" anniversary, sharing a footage of herself in Oahu. "The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing," says Cobain, who offers a more in-depth commentary on her sobriety here.

- According to the Hollywood Reporter, Henry Rollins is set to reprise his role as an immortal cannibalistic loner named Jack in the sequel, He Never Died 2. The film will shoot this May in Ontario.

- Danko Jones are currently in British Columbia working with producer Gggarth Richardson on their next disc. See a studio photo here.

- Omaha, Neb. is the place to be on March 22 for the Heartland Throwdown festival. Hatebreed, Crowbar, Knocked Loose and Twitching Tongues will play the upstairs portion and The Acacia Strain, Terror, Jesus Piece, Year of the Knife and Jocko have signed on to play the downstairs portion at the Sokol Auditorium and Underground. More details can be found here.

- David Ellefson has announced a Midwest Coffee Tour, where he'll be promoting his Urban Legend Coffee Stout. The four-stop tour begins March 16 at the Hydra Beer Company in Sioux Falls, S.D. Other stops include Minneapolis' Down in the Valley on March 17 (2PM), the Whatsup Lounge in Mankato, Minn., also on March 17 (7PM) and back to Minneapolis at Know My Name Records on March 18 (2PM). Head here for more info.

- King Witch's debut disc, Under the Mountain, was recently released in Europe and will be officially issued stateside on March 16. However, you can stream the disc ahead of its release right here.