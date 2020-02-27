Newly Found Deep-Sea Crustacean Named After Metallica

There have been a lot of species named after rock and metal artists in recent years, and as of today we have a brand new one. A newly found deep-sea crustacean has been named Macrostylis metallicola, after — you guessed it — Metallica.

According to Phys.org, the creature was discovered in the abyss of the Pacific Ocean by Dr. Torben Riehl and Dr. Bart De Smet from Ghent University in Belgium. The organism is described as "worm-like," and it lives about 13,500 feet below the surface between Hawaii and Mexico. It's 6.5 millimeters long, has no eyes and is colorless.

Sounds absolutely nothing like anyone in Metallica, but Dr. Riehl chose the name to honor the thrash legends.

Metallica themselves have claimed the honor, writing a post on Facebook with a graphic of the critter. "We’ve played on all seven continents, made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now… we’re a crustacean!" the band wrote. "It also lives amongst metallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel, and rare-earth elements. So it basically lives in a rock stadium? Now that’s one metal crustacean!"

"You just never know what you’ll find 'lurking beneath the sea.'"

Facebook - Metallica