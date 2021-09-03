Cynic have revealed a touching new tribute song titled "Integral" saluting late bassist Sean Malone, while the band's Paul Masvidal has offered his own personal tribute in which he reveals the bassist's cause of death.

"Integral" actually features Malone playing fretless bass on the song. It was originally released as a solo guitar and vocal track on the band's Re-Traced EP, but this version with Malone playing the fretless bass was tracked a few years after that EP and has not been heard up until now.

Malone died on Dec. 7, 2020 at the age of 50, with singer-guitarist Paul Masvidal revealing the news late last year. "I am numb and grief stricken," stated Masvidal upon initially revealing the news. "He had a brilliant mind, a gracious heart and was one of the greatest musicians I've ever encountered. I know that this is a shocking loss for so many fans whose lives he touched with his artistry, as it is for me. Please keep him in your thoughts and listen to his playing to celebrate his life." Malone's death was the second to occur with members of Cynic in 2020 as drummer Sean Reinert had passed in January of the same year.

While an initial cause of death was not revealed upon Malone's passing, Masvidal has now penned a lengthier tribute to the musician while also revealing that Malone died by suicide. His personal reflection can be read below:

Since my friend and Cynic bandmate Sean Malone's passing in late 2020, many people have publicly speculated about, and privately reached out to me regarding, the circumstances of his death. I have kept my silence as I have worked through my grief and out of respect for Malone's privacy. Questions and rumors have persisted, so I want to share what I can with the many fans whose lives he touched so deeply and who are seeking closure. On December 7, 2020, Malone was found dead by suicide in Largo, Florida, where his mother had lived. She had been ailing for some time before her death in 2018; Malone had been her sole caregiver during her difficult final year. Then, in January 2020, we suddenly lost our bandmate Sean Reinert. Combined with his mother's loss, it was an emotional double whammy that hit Malone hard. After his mother’s death, we spoke often, having long chats about grief, loss, and the future of Cynic. I urged Sean to move out to California and live with me so he could get back on his feet and start fresh, and he did. I noticed a newfound vigor in Malone I hadn't seen before. He was excited to be in the world again, we were working on new music, and he even began teaching bass privately. Then came the pandemic. Everything shut down and so did Malone. His pain and suffering re-emerged and his light began to dim. Matters took an unexpected turn. Late one early summer night, he disappeared. I called him, left messages, texted, emailed, contacted missing persons and everyone we had in common, but no one had heard anything. There was no response. He quit the world. My hope that he was regrouping in private and would turn up safely turned to heartache on December 7th. As I share this sad news about his death, I want to celebrate his life by sharing one of his most beautiful and lyrical moments ever recorded, and one which his fans have not yet heard. A few years after the release of Cynic's 'Re-Traced' EP, Sean Malone recorded fretless bass on this solo guitar and vocal track titled “Integral.” Here's a video celebrating his playing, and a full transcription in his honor along with the song file for download. I am grateful to be able to share this video with you now, and I will share details about new music in the coming weeks. Please celebrate the genius and transcendent talent that was Sean Malone. Read more about his fascinating life, unique passions and accomplishments at his Wikipedia page. As an act of support, and in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, I invite you to donate as you wish for the “Integral” song download which comes with a guitar/bass transcription of the song and an instrumental (no bass mix) for fellow musicians to play along with. 50 percent of proceeds will be shared with suicide prevention organizations To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA), and The Trevor Project. The remaining will go towards funding a documentary about the lives and artistry of Malone and Reinert. With love and courage, Paul Masvidal

As stated, this new version of "Integral" will provided funding for two suicide prevention organizations. You can download "Integral" here or here, or donate directly to the To Write Love on Her Arms or The Trevor Project in honor of Sean Malone. The lyrics for the moving song can also be viewed below.

Cynic, "Integral" Lyrics

I touch the string

though the harp may not sing

still I dig the sky

for sun sparks to guide

down below there's a land

with an ominous hole

dug deep in the sand of belief A million doves

orbit round the Earth

with tears of blood

dare the virgin

take integral birth From the void I am born

into wave and particle

in the uncreated light

emerged an oracle A million doves

orbit round the Earth

with tears of blood

slay the dragon

take integral birth Weep no more

noble silence

usher my way home A million doves

orbit round the Earth

with tears that flood

line in sand erased

we are but one

cosmic cavalcade

we are but one

time has come

I take integral birth

Cynic, "Integral" (featuring Sean Malone)