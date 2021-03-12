Danko Jones Reveal New Song ‘I Want Out,’ Detail ‘Power Trio’ Album

Welcome back, Danko Jones! The Canadian power trio have a new album en route called Power Trio and they've just dropped the video for their new single "I Want Out."

As the album title might suggest, Danko Jones definitely rock some muscular guitar riffage in the hard-driving new song. Meanwhile, the track is bolstered by an entertaining video taking a closer look at what we've all been doing behind our various screens over the past year in lockdown. Check it out below.

Power Trio features the talents of the band's leader Danko Jones, bassist JC and drummer Rich Knox. The group's tenth studio album is on target for an Aug. 27 release date through Sonic Unyon Records. Pre-orders are now available at this location and you can check out the artwork and track listing just below the "I Want Out" video.

And to celebrate the announcement of a new album, Danko Jones will be hitting the stage tonight (March 12) for a livestream concert that is also celebrating their 25th anniversary as a group. The show will take place at 8PM ET / 5PM PT and tomorrow (March 13) at 8PM CET.

Danko Jones will rock out at Bridgeworks in Hamilton, Ontario and you can get tickets for the North American viewing here and the European viewing at this location.

Danko Jones, "I Want Out"

Danko Jones, Power Trio Artwork + Track Listing

Sonic Unyon Records

01. I Want Out

02. Good Lookin'

03. Saturday

04. Ship of Lies

05. Raise Some Hell

06. Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit

07. Get To You

08. Dangerous Kiss

09. Let's Rock Together

10. Dangerous Kiss

11. Start The Show

Supercrawl / Exclaim!