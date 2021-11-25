Monster Truck’s Jon Harvey ‘Super Offended’ Over Backlash From ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’

Monster Truck's Jon Harvey recently said on the Loaded Radio podcast he is "super offended" by the criticism he's received for collaborating with Kid Rock on "Don't Tell Me How To Live," a song that, ironically, is about people being overly offended. You can watch the music video for the track below.

While some Rock fans have gotten a good giggle out of the track, others were not as pleased with it. Canadian hard rock-troio Danko Jones, shared their disappointment with Harvey in a series of tweets. They called Rock a "piece of shit' and condemned Monster Truck to a "lifetime membership in the douchebag hall of fame" for collaborating with the musician.

Addressing Danko Jones' tweets, Harvey said, "I don't want this to come across the wrong way, but it feels a little opportunistic to me. It also feels like he's a very angry person. I don't subscribe to that, and I'm not an angry person.

"That's my whole thing about it – the guy is upset because he thinks [the song] promotes hate, and he's getting that out by hating it. It's the most contradictory, hypocritical thing I've ever experienced... It's, like buddy, just simmer down. You've got some shit to sort… It's an opportunity – that's the issue I have with it. It's, like, he could have said nothing and just kept going with his life. But instead he's putting himself out there and putting that hate out there and it's creating an opportunity for him. That's super weird to me.

"I don't know, man. I'm really hurt by that… It's super offensive. My mom's gonna read that article, and other people are, and this guy is really painting me out to be something… He's got no idea what I'm like; he's got no idea what my friends or my family are like. It's some pretty harsh shit."

Danko Jones responded to Harvey's comments, again on Twitter, and accused him of "playing the victim," and employing "racist tropes."

"Weird Al" Yankovic also went to Twitter to clear the air and let everyone know that the song that calls out "snowflakes' and cancel culture was not, in fact, one of his parody music videos.

"Don't Tell Me How To Live" Music Video