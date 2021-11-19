Kid Rock Calls Out ‘Snowflakes’ in New Song ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ Featuring Monster Truck

Kid Rock's got plenty to say, and he manages to pack a lot of it into his new song "Don't Tell Me How to Live," which features a guest turn by members of the band Monster Truck.

The track provides a mix of Rock's rap stylings against some gritty guitar backing, while serving up a mix of braggodocio, namechecking past Kid Rock songs and calling his shots at things troubling his world view. In general, the track harkens back to the sounds that put Rock on the map in the first place in the late '90s and early 2000s.

"What's up with all the backlash / All you snowflakes / Here's a news flash," says Rock at one point, then proceeding to rip rhymes about participation trophies for children, offended millennials and fake news outlets (there's CNN and NBC logos in the video if you wonder exactly who he's calling out).

Rock and Monster Truck's Jon Harvey trade vocals, smoke cigars and generally seem to be having a good time with the song. The video takes a light hearted turn later with Rock blasting out of this world, hanging onto to a giant middle finger statue that is propelling his journey to elsewhere.

Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the video below. "Don't Tell Me How to Live" is available at this location.

Kid Rock, "Don't Tell Me How to Live" Lyrics

FUCK ALL YOU HOES

DETROIT TILL I DIE MOTHERFUCKER

TALKIN ALL THAT BULLSHIT

AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE I’M A MOONSHINE SIPPER STRAIGHT SLIPPIN’ IN THE DARKNESS

FAR FROM HEARTLESS I’M MORE LIKE THE SHARPEST

TOOL IN THE SHED NO I’VE NEVER BEEN THE SMARTEST

BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE I HIT THE FUCKING HARDEST DEVIL WITHOUT A CAUSE YOU HEARD ME SCREAM IT

AND TWENTY YEARS LATER BITCH I STILL FUCKING MEAN IT

BUCKA BUCKA YOU AIN’T NEVER MET A MOTHERFUCKER LIKE THIS

KISS MY ASS THEN YOU CAN SUCK A DICK SIDEWAYS

MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY LISTEN UP

AIN’T NOTHING CHANGED HERE I STILL DON’T GIVE A FUCK

SO WHAT THE FUCKS UP WITH ALL THE BACKLASH

YOU SNOWFLAKES HERE’S A NEWS FLASH AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE YEARS AGO WE ALL THOUGHT IT WAS A JOKE SEE

THAT EVER KID GOT A MOTHERFUCKIN’ TROPHY

BUT YO HOMIE HERE’S THE SITUATION

A NATION OF PUSSIES IS OUR NEXT GENERATION

AND THESE MINIONS AND THEIR AGENDAS

EVERY OPINION HAS A MILLENNIAL OFFENDED

BUT THIS AMENDMENT ONE IT RINGS TRUE

AND IF YOU DON’T DISSENT BITCH THEN SEE NUMBER TWO AIN’T NOTHIN NEW RIGHT CHURCH WRONG PEW

GET A CLUE, A CREW, YOUR FAKE NEWS AND VIEWS

CAN ALL GET THE BOTTOM OF MY MOTHERFUCKIN’ SHOE

I’M THE LAST OF A FEW STILL SCREAMIN’ FUCK YOU AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE

AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE

OH I’M GONNA SOAR LIKE AN EAGLE

MY WINGS WILL CARRY ME AWAY

I GOT THE HEART OF A LION

I GET STRONGER EVERYDAY YOU’LL NEVER TELL ME SHIT

YOU’LL NEVER FLIP MY SCRIPT

BECAUSE I’M MORE OUTRAGEOUS THAN THE VEGAS STRIP

YOU’RE LIKE MAYBERRY BITCH I’M HARD AND CRISP

HIGH RISK HILLBILLY BUT I’M FILTHY RICH

YOU’RE LIKE MILLI VANILLI KINDA SILLY AND SHIT

I’M LIKE SHOTGUN WILLIE SMOKIN’ PHILLIES AND SHIT I’M LIKE REVEREND RUN OR DAVID LEE ROTH

LIKE SPRINGSTEEN BITCH I’M THE MOTHER FUCKIN BOSS

JAMES DEAN SHIT I’M MORE LIKE BRAD PITT

A LITTLE LESS PRETTY BUT I SLANG MORE DICK

I TWANG MORE RIFFS I SLIDE THRU GRASS

I RIP MORE LINES THAN A 10LB BASS

PASS THE MIC I’M LIKE SLOE GIN FIZZ IT AIN’T NOBODY IT AIN’T NOBODY

AIN’T NOBODY GONNA TELL ME HOW TO LIVE

Rock has been busy during the pandemic, telling the Detroit Free Press that he had expected to release a 50-song triple-album this year, made up of 10 hip-hop tracks, 10 rock tracks, 10 country tracks and 20 previously unreleased cuts. However, the pandemic has pushed back that plan to 2022.