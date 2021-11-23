‘Weird Al’ Clarifies That Kid Rock’s New Video Is Not His Parody of Kid Rock

"Weird Al" Yankovic wants to clear the air and let music fans know that Kid Rock's new video for "Don't Tell Me How to Live" — the "Bawitdaba" singer and Joe Dirt actor's recent song that rails against "snowflakes," slams cancel culture and invokes the First Amendment — is not one of his parody music videos.

You know, lest one think the latest entry from Kid Rock featuring members of the group Monster Truck is a humorous take akin to Yankovic's past rock and pop pastiches of popular artists and songs such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It" and "Amish Paradise," among many others. Because apparently people on Twitter were already drawing that parallel.

"Don't Tell Me How to Live" emerged last week and pairs Kid Rock's rap stylings with gritty guitar backing, recalling the sound that first put him on the map. Its lyrics reference past Kid Rock songs while taking shots at the things seemingly troubling his worldview.

"A nation of pussies is our next generation!" Rock relays in the song. "And these minions and their agendas / Every opinion has a millennial offended / But this amendment one, it rings true."

In the accompanying video, Rock and Monster Truck's Jon Harvey smoke cigars while they trade off on vocals. Things later take a surreal turn when Rock blasts out of this world, hanging onto a giant middle finger statue propelling his journey to elsewhere. (If you haven't yet seen the music video, you can watch it below.)

But is it really so outlandish that some thought it was a "Weird Al" original?

On Monday (Nov. 22), Yankovic tweeted, "To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify — that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock."

Well, that clears that up. See how some reacted below.

Kid Rock, "Don't Tell Me How to Live" Video