As we've seen, Dave Grohl knows his way around a documentary series, and he's set to team up with Live Nation Productions as one of the executive producers for the new series From the Cradle to the Stage, which is based upon the book written by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, who is also one of the executive producers for the project.

In the book, Hanlon Grohl interviewed other mothers of famous musicians as they shared stories about their well-known offspring. According to Variety, the series will employ excerpts from years of interviews with the mothers of superstars like Pharrell, Adam Levine, Tom Morello and more along with Hanlon Grohl's own family stories.

“I’m excited to introduce the viewing public to the strong, loving women who have supported the insistent dreams of their musical sons and daughters," said Virginia Hanlon Grohl. “To Sandi Clark, who learned the music business from a book and launched her son’s [Gary Clark Jr.] career – and Mary Weinrib, who had to cancel her own dreams of an education to allow her son [Geddy Lee] to thrive with Rush. To Janis Winehouse, who recognized her daughter [Amy]'s extreme talent, but was helpless to control the demons that brought that brilliant career to a tragic end. Their backgrounds vary greatly, but they have so much in common. Viewers will join all the mothers around a table when they meet for the first time at a celebratory dinner where secrets and stories will be shared and compared.”

As for Dave Grohl, he offered, “I’m beyond excited to join in on the next step of my mother’s project to explore the stories of other musicians who were as fortunate as me, having been raised by such amazing women. Plus … I owe her one."

A television network has yet to be attached to the project.

