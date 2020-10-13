David Crosby has taken to Twitter to express regret and explain his thought process behind his recent tweet about Eddie Van Halen. He claims he had actually forgotten that the legendary guitarist had just died when he posted it.

Rock and metal Twitter basically went bonkers earlier this week when Crosby responded "Meh..." to a tweet asking his thoughts on Van Halen. Several musicians including Tracii Guns, Alex Skolnick and Dee Snider showcased their dismay for the response, which they saw as disrespectful, considering the guitarist had just succumbed to a cancer battle days before.

"Yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool," Crosby wrote in a new tweet today (Oct. 13). "The even more embarrassing truth is... I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut... I do make mistakes... no offense intended."

While the aforementioned "meh" tweet has since been removed from Crosby's profile, his claim that Jimi Hendrix "changed the world of guitar" and several retweets defending his stance remain.