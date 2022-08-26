Dee Snider Blasts Hypocrisy of MAGA Crowd Using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

Dee Snider dropped a twitter-bomb at right-wing politicians and supporters early this morning (Friday, Aug. 26.) The fiery tweet was directed at Q-Anon and Trump followers who play and sing-along to Twisted Sister's hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It."

"We're Not Gonna Take It" is a popular choice for elected/wanna-be elected officials to jam at rallies or to be their campaign "theme song." The former frontman minced zero words in expressing the irony for the conservative hard-liners that use the song to represent. Snider fired off this thought-trap at 1 in the morning:

ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for. It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO FUCK OFF!

As politicians across the country are solidly in the midst of midterm campaigning, "We're Not Gonna Take It" is once again being employed as candidates take the stage for summer stump speeches. Arizona's gubernatorial race is a good example.

In late July, far-right Republican candidate for AZ Governor Kari Lake peacock-walked out to "We're Not Gonna Take It" at a rally. Snider tweeted that he did "not stand with" Lake, but "i wrote a song designed for everyone. I can't cherry pick who can & can not sing it..."

A few days later, opposing Democratic AZ gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez co-opted the song for his campaign, quoting Snider and tweeting, "We have a right to choose" and "We're NOT gonna take it amigos. No mas!" Snider responded by endorsing Lopez's use of the song.

Snider seems to have evolved in his thoughts about who can or can't officially use the song. Over the years, Twisted Sister have asked Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and Donald Trump to cease and desist their use of the song. Twisted Sister even sued Australian politician Clive Palmer over it when the politician reworked the lyrics to fit his campaign. Snider also drew a line in 2020, when Florida anti-maskers paraded through a Target bare-faced blasting the song, saying they "did not have permission or blessing to use my song."

As we're two months and some change to the November mid-terms, the country probably hasn't heard the last of "We're Not Going Take It" reverberating through campaign halls, nor commentary from Snider's Twitter-Cannon. Stay tuned.