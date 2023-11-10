What’s on Def Leppard’s ‘Go To’ Karaoke List?

No matter what, Def Leppard are never too far away from music. In fact, during a recent break in their touring, the guys spent a night out enjoying some karaoke singing in Japan. So what do the members of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band select to sing when they're not tied to their own setlist? The video toward the end of the post reveals all.

"I don't have a karaoke song. I don't frequently go to karaoke," remarks Vivian Campbell toward the top of the clip. "I'm just trying to avoid it tonight cause I'm not drinking currently, so I don't have a lot of motivation," he adds, but as seen, he eventually warmed to the idea openly belting. Likewise, Joe Elliott seemed initially reluctant, stating to the camera, "I'm not going to sing myself," though with a knowing chuckle. And yet, sure enough, there he was crooning away with full frontman theatrics later in the evening.

Elliott seemed to ham it up the most, going falsetto to sing "Girls Girls Girls" from tourmates Motley Crue, rocking The Vapors '80s hit "Turning Japanese," showing off some true vocal staying power on Spandau Ballet's "True" and crooning a bit of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" among others.

As stated, Campbell got in on the fun as well, joining Elliott and drummer Rick Allen on David Bowie's "Starman." And Rick Allen took the mic to sing Bad Company's "Feel Like Makin' Love" and The Knack's "My Sharona."

READ MORE: Phil Collen's Favorite '80s Songs Aren't Necessarily Heavy Hitters

Def Leppard famously showed many of their classic rock influences on 2006's Yeah! album, a covers set that saw them taking on Badfinger, David Essex and T. Rex among others. But this night was more about just enjoying a good time out while belting some fun tunes.

What's your karaoke "go to"? Let us know in the comments below.

In the meantime, you can look for Def Leppard wrapping up their 2023 touring with shows in Australia this week.

Def Leppard Sing Karaoke