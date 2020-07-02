Get Fit With Def Leppard’s Phil Collen During ’30 Day Challenge’

Packed on a few pounds during the quarantine? So have most people, including the typically fit (and often shirtless) Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. But realizing he's slacked off a bit, Collen is ready to get back in shape and has proposed a 30 Day Fitness Challenge.

Speaking about his "quarantine piggery," the guitarist admits, "After I figured out we may move the tour, I went and chowed down, which was great, but getting it off is a bigger problem." Collen revealed that during the pandemic, his weight rose to 163 pounds, which is the heaviest he's ever been. He adds that he's set a target goal of 148 that he hopes to reach by the end of the 30 day challenge.

In a 2015 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Collen revealed that his fitness regime started after he decided to stop his hard partying ways. "It came when I stopped drinking in 1984. It was getting out of hand. I tried to do the social drinking thing, and I couldn’t do it. I would start with the odd glass of wine, and then it would be shots of Jack Daniel’s by the end of the week. So I thought there could be a problem and I stopped completely. And then there was two extra hours a day because I’d wake up early and not be hung over. So I started jogging along the coast in Ireland," recalled the guitarist. Over time, running gave way to more body-weight exercise and a love for martial arts.

The 62-year-old Collen intends to keep his challenge up online and encourages fans to join in. In addition to some of his workouts, Collen also will share some of his diet tips as well. See a trailer for his 30 Day Challenge below.

And to keep up with Collen's progress, look for and use the hashtag #PhilCollen30Days on social media and keep an eye on Def Leppard's YouTube channel.

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Teases 30 Day Fitness Challenge