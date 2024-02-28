Def Leppard Announce ‘Pyromania’ 40th Anniversary Box Set
Def Leppard will belatedly celebrate the 40th anniversary of their star-making third album Pyromania with a massive reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks, live footage and more.
Pyromania 40 will arrive on April 26 in a variety of formats, including a four-CD/Blu-ray box, a one-LP half-speed master, two-LP black vinyl, two-LP colored vinyl, two-CD and digitally. It's available to preorder now at the Def Leppard webstore.
The four-CD/Blu-ray box includes the remastered original album along with a full disc of demos, including an outtake of the album's 11th track "No You Can't Do That."
It also includes live footage from Def Leppard's December 1983 concert at Germany's Westfalenhallen, a September 1983 concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, several official videos and an instrumental mix of the album.
A rough mix of "Photograph" with an unfinished vocal will hit all streaming platforms on March 1.
You can see the full track listing below.
How 'Pyromania' Turned Def Leppard Into Superstars
Released in January 1983, Pyromania launched Def Leppard into the stratosphere, selling 10 million copies in the U.S. alone off the strength of hits like "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Foolin'." It was the first Def Leppard album to feature guitarist Phil Collen and was produced by Mutt Lange, who had previously worked with the band on 1981's High 'n' Dry.
READ MORE: Why Hair Metal's Biggest Hit (Def Leppard's 'Pour Some Sugar on Me') Shouldn't Exist
"Pyromania is a really special album for obvious reasons," Collen said in a statement. "It was the first time we all worked together with Mutt Lange, and I was able to play with my incredible friend Steve Clark, who was such a gifted and wonderful guitarist. I am incredibly proud of the album and what we collectively achieved."
Singer Joe Elliott added: "A labor of love and I loved every minute of it! Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan [McHugh] and finding the long lost unfinished '11th track' was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take ... what a trip!"
Def Leppard, 'Pyromania 40' 4-CD / Blu-ray Track Listing
CD 1: Album Remastered
Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
Photograph
Stagefright
Too Late for Love
Die Hard the Hunter
Foolin'
Rock Of Ages
Comin' Under Fire
Action! Not Words
Billy's Got a Gun
CD 2: Rarities
No You Can't Do That - Outtake
Untitled 1 - Demo
Untitled 2 - Demo
Untitled 3 - Demo
Untitled 4 - Demo
Untitled 5 - Demo
Untitled 6 - Demo
Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo
Too Late for Love - Demo
Comin' Under Fire - Demo
Billy's Got a Gun - Demo
No You Can't Do That - Demo
Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version
Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)
Stagefright - Rough Mix Version
Too Late for Love - Rough Mix Version
Die Hard the Hunter - Rough Mix Version
Foolin' - Rough Mix Version
Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version
Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version
Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)
Billy's Got a Gun - Rough Mix Version
CD 3: Live Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany / Dec. 18, 1983
Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)
Billy's Got a Gun
Foolin'
Rock of Ages
Let It Go
Wasted
CD 4: Live at the L.A. Forum / Sept. 11, 1983
Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)
Rock Brigade
High And Dry (Saturday Night)
Another Hit and Run
Billy's Got a Gun
Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)
Foolin'
Photograph
Rock Of Ages
Bringin' on the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Let It Go
Wasted
Stage Fright
Travellin' Band
Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New Stereo / Instrumental
Rock Rock (Til You Drop)
Photograph
Stagefright
Too Late for Love
Die Hard the Hunter
Foolin'
Rock Of Ages
Comin' Under Fire
Action! Not Words
Billy's Got a Gun
Videos
Photograph - Official Video
Rock Of Ages - Official Video
Foolin' - Official Video
Too Late for Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)
Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)