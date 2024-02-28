Def Leppard Announce ‘Pyromania’ 40th Anniversary Box Set

Def Leppard will belatedly celebrate the 40th anniversary of their star-making third album Pyromania with a massive reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks, live footage and more.

Pyromania 40 will arrive on April 26 in a variety of formats, including a four-CD/Blu-ray box, a one-LP half-speed master, two-LP black vinyl, two-LP colored vinyl, two-CD and digitally. It's available to preorder now at the Def Leppard webstore.

The four-CD/Blu-ray box includes the remastered original album along with a full disc of demos, including an outtake of the album's 11th track "No You Can't Do That."

It also includes live footage from Def Leppard's December 1983 concert at Germany's Westfalenhallen, a September 1983 concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, several official videos and an instrumental mix of the album.

A rough mix of "Photograph" with an unfinished vocal will hit all streaming platforms on March 1.

You can see the full track listing below.

How 'Pyromania' Turned Def Leppard Into Superstars

Released in January 1983, Pyromania launched Def Leppard into the stratosphere, selling 10 million copies in the U.S. alone off the strength of hits like "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Foolin'." It was the first Def Leppard album to feature guitarist Phil Collen and was produced by Mutt Lange, who had previously worked with the band on 1981's High 'n' Dry.

"Pyromania is a really special album for obvious reasons," Collen said in a statement. "It was the first time we all worked together with Mutt Lange, and I was able to play with my incredible friend Steve Clark, who was such a gifted and wonderful guitarist. I am incredibly proud of the album and what we collectively achieved."

Singer Joe Elliott added: "A labor of love and I loved every minute of it! Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan [McHugh] and finding the long lost unfinished '11th track' was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take ... what a trip!"

Def Leppard, 'Pyromania 40' 4-CD / Blu-ray Track Listing

CD 1: Album Remastered

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Photograph

Stagefright

Too Late for Love

Die Hard the Hunter

Foolin'

Rock Of Ages

Comin' Under Fire

Action! Not Words

Billy's Got a Gun

CD 2: Rarities

No You Can't Do That - Outtake

Untitled 1 - Demo

Untitled 2 - Demo

Untitled 3 - Demo

Untitled 4 - Demo

Untitled 5 - Demo

Untitled 6 - Demo

Rock Rock Till You Drop - Demo

Too Late for Love - Demo

Comin' Under Fire - Demo

Billy's Got a Gun - Demo

No You Can't Do That - Demo

Rock Rock (Til You Drop) - Rough Mix Version

Photograph - Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)

Stagefright - Rough Mix Version

Too Late for Love - Rough Mix Version

Die Hard the Hunter - Rough Mix Version

Foolin' - Rough Mix Version

Rock Of Ages - Rough Mix Version

Comin' Under Fire - Rough Mix Version

Action! Not Words - Rough Mix Version (Chorus Only)

Billy's Got a Gun - Rough Mix Version

CD 3: Live Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany / Dec. 18, 1983

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

Billy's Got a Gun

Foolin'

Rock of Ages

Let It Go

Wasted

CD 4: Live at the L.A. Forum / Sept. 11, 1983

Rock! Rock!! (Til You Drop)

Rock Brigade

High And Dry (Saturday Night)

Another Hit and Run

Billy's Got a Gun

Mirror Mirror (Look into My Eyes)

Foolin'

Photograph

Rock Of Ages

Bringin' on the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Let It Go

Wasted

Stage Fright

Travellin' Band

Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New Stereo / Instrumental

Rock Rock (Til You Drop)

Photograph

Stagefright

Too Late for Love

Die Hard the Hunter

Foolin'

Rock Of Ages

Comin' Under Fire

Action! Not Words

Billy's Got a Gun

Videos

Photograph - Official Video

Rock Of Ages - Official Video

Foolin' - Official Video

Too Late for Love - Official Video / Supersonic (Historia)

Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) - Official Video / Japanese Show (Historia)