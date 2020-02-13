Def Leppard + ZZ Top Announce Fall U.S. Tour

A stadium tour with Motley Crue isn't enough for Def Leppard and they'll be headlining a U.S. tour in the fall, bringing along southern rock legends ZZ Top.

The trek, dubbed the "20/20 Vision Tour," is comprised of 16 dates, which stretch from Sept. 21 through Oct. 18.

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott expressed his enthusiasm, exclaiming, "What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together...maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars..."

"We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall," added ZZ Top guitarist and singer Billy F. Gibbons. "We’ve been fans of theirs since forever. We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning."

Addressing Elliott's subtle request for a ride along, Gibbons joked, "Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride 'shotgun' with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas."

Take that pocket full of change and use it to grab your tickets for the tour starting Feb. 21 at 10AM local time at LiveNation. If you're a Citi card member, you'll have access to a pre-sale, which opens Feb. 18 at 10AM local time and closes at 10PM local time on Feb. 20.

Def Leppard + ZZ Top 2020 Tour Dates

LiveNation

Sept. 21 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

Sept. 23 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena

Sept. 26 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 28 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 30 — Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

Oct. 02 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 03 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 05 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Oct. 07 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Oct. 09 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 10 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 12 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Oct. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 18 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena