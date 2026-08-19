The Christian metal band Demon Hunter are in the process of suing Netflix over the name of a popular 2025 K-pop movie because of its similarity to their own moniker.

The film in question is an animated fantasy movie titled Kpop Demon Hunters. Not only was the movie a massive success but Netflix teamed up with the live event company AEG Presents for a global concert tour that was announced in May of this year. The dates haven't been confirmed yet but it's widely assumed that the tour will launch in 2027.

What Does Demon Hunter's Lawsuit Say?

As reported by Complex, Demon Hunter filed a lawsuit against Netflix, Netflix Studios and AEG Presents in California yesterday (Aug. 18) claiming "trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition" over the Demon Hunter name, which they have gone by for the last 25-plus years.

The complaint was filed under the band's company Hyde Lane.

The suit claims that the Kpop Demon Hunters tour announcement created an "almost complete overlap" with Hyde Lane's offerings for Demon Hunter, which has resulted in confusion amongst music fans, according to Complex.

The complaint cited a specific example of the apparent "confusion" where an individual sent an email that they'd mistakenly spent $500 on tickets to a Demon Hunter concert in Albany, N.Y. because they thought the tickets were for a Kpop Demon Hunters show instead and intended to take their 5 and 6-year old daughters. The purchaser requested a refund or credit and said that they wouldn't be able to get tickets to the show they intended to without reimbursement.

Hyde Lane asserted that Netflix, Netflix Studios and AEG are "massive companies that jealously guard and enforce their own intellectual property rights willfully disregarding the rights of others in pursuit of profits," according to Complex. Thus, the company has requested a jury trial and demanded that Netflix no longer be able to use the Kpop Demon Hunters name, in addition to punitive damages.

How Big Is 'Kpop Demon Hunters'?

As noted in an August 2025 blog post by Netflix, Kpop Demon Hunters had become the streaming platform's most popular film ever. The movie amassed over 236 million views in two months and it landed at the top of the box office in North America for the weekend of Aug. 23 and 24, 2025 after a special singalong version of the movie premiered in theaters.

The soundtrack for the film also spent seven weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart before finally climbing one more spot to the top in September. The film's official Instagram page has over 525,000 followers.

READ MORE: 12 Infamous Rock + Metal Legal Battles

Considering one person already tried purchasing tickets for the Kpop Demon Hunters tour before the dates were even announced, it's safe to assume that tickets are going to be in vey high demand once the dates are revealed.

The band Demon Hunter formed in the year 2000 and have released a total of 13 albums, the latest being last year's There Was a Light Here.

They have just under 350,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and roughly 124,000 Instagram followers. Their next North American tour leg kicks off in October, see all of the dates and ticket information at the Demon Hunter website.

See which other rock and metal bands are touring the rest of the year in the gallery below.