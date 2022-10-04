Depeche Mode to Continue After Andy Fletcher’s Death, Announce New Album + 2023 Tour Dates

For those wondering, Depeche Mode will continue after the death of longtime keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died on May 26 of this year. During a press event to announce their upcoming plans, the duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed that a new album is en route and that the band will return to the road in 2023.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band have titled their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, with the album expected to arrive next spring, though a firm release date was not revealed as of yet. However, the album's release is expected to coincide with the band's forthcoming return to the road for their first shows in five years.

The two musicians had teased the possibility of their future, sharing a photo of themselves in the studio following Fletcher's death earlier this year. But with the album announce and tour news, it's official that they will push forward.

Martin Gore commented, “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Depeche Mode will start their touring in the U.S. with a limited series of North American dates, kicking things off on March 23. From there, the group will head back to Europe for a summer stadium tour. All dates, cities and venues can be seen below, and ticketing info can be found via their website.

Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

April 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, Germany @ Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Bordeaux, France @ Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, England @ Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, France @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, France @ Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, Italy @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, Austria @ Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, Hungary @ Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Națională

July 28 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Aréna

July 30 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letňany Airport

Aug. 2 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 6 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

Aug. 8 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

Aug. 11 - Oslo, Norway 2 Telenor Arena

