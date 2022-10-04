Depeche Mode to Continue After Andy Fletcher’s Death, Announce New Album + 2023 Tour Dates
For those wondering, Depeche Mode will continue after the death of longtime keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died on May 26 of this year. During a press event to announce their upcoming plans, the duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed that a new album is en route and that the band will return to the road in 2023.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band have titled their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, with the album expected to arrive next spring, though a firm release date was not revealed as of yet. However, the album's release is expected to coincide with the band's forthcoming return to the road for their first shows in five years.
The two musicians had teased the possibility of their future, sharing a photo of themselves in the studio following Fletcher's death earlier this year. But with the album announce and tour news, it's official that they will push forward.
Martin Gore commented, “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
Depeche Mode will start their touring in the U.S. with a limited series of North American dates, kicking things off on March 23. From there, the group will head back to Europe for a summer stadium tour. All dates, cities and venues can be seen below, and ticketing info can be found via their website.
Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
April 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, Germany @ Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 - Bordeaux, France @ Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, Switzerland @ Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, England @ Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, France @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, France @ Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olympico
July 14 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, Italy @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, Austria @ Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, Hungary @ Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Națională
July 28 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Aréna
July 30 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letňany Airport
Aug. 2 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 6 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
Aug. 8 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
Aug. 11 - Oslo, Norway 2 Telenor Arena