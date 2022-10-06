Soundtracking High School: The Top 10 Albums From 1989-1991 by Soccer Betting Genius + Radio Host Sean Miller

High school is where many form their most precious music memories, and that's the case for Sean Miller, radio host for The Feinline 98.7 FM NYC, journalist at NJ.com and Soccer Betting Genius. We turn it over to Sean for this specific list looking at the music from his formative high school years done in partnership with Gambler Media.

When I think back to my childhood listening to music, I can remember trips back and forth to Long Beach Island with my dad in control of the radio in the car.

I don’t even think I knew there was music that was recorded that was newer than the 1960s and 1970s: there wasn’t Sirius/XM in the car like there is now. I was – and still am – a big fan of "Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty: every time I hear it on Yacht Rock Radio now I can remember those days at the beach and driving back and forth to the houses.

When I finally got a small radio to listen to my own music in sixth grade, and then heard some of the new stuff at the roller rinks, I was hooked. To this day, I have music on in the background almost all hours of the day. Heck, I sleep with music playing.

When I look back and think about the music of my high school and college years, I have the fondest of memories. Sure, there was a lot of what I thought was poppy on the radio. Now, you can find many of these hits on betting sites for the various awards shows that take place. As betting is legal in so many places now, there are even sites that will help you figure out which songs to wager on if you want to win money.

I couldn’t have even imagined that would be a thing in 1990, let alone six years ago

in 2016: but here we are.

When I was in high school, I lived near a bunch of universities, so I got a chance to listen to some bangers on the regular. And maybe the best thing about now is, between satellite radio and all the apps, you can listen to any of these at any point in the day (I WISH I would have thought of some of this!)

So, with that in mind, here are my favorite albums from my high school life.

Soundtracking High School: The Top 10 Albums From 1989-1991 Those were the days!