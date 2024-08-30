Desert Daze 2024 Festival Canceled, Statement Issued

Organizers have revealed that the 2024 edition of the Desert Daze Festival will not be taking place this year after all.

Jack White, Cigarettes After Sex, The Mars Volta, Liz Phair, Power Trip, The Kills and more were on board to play the annual music festival, which was set to take place Oct. 10-13 in Lake Perris, California.

A statement posted to the festival website cited "rising production costs and the current volatile festival market" as the reasoning for the cancelation of the event.

The full statement reads as follows:

We are heartbroken to announce that Desert Daze - scheduled for October 10-13, 2024 in Lake Perris, CA - is canceled. Pass holders will be refunded, and will be contacted directly via their point of purchase. As an independent festival, an increasing rarity in today's festival market, Desert Daze is run by a small team of people who love live music and this community. Unfortunately, due to rising production costs and the current volatile festival market, it is no longer possible to execute the weekend as planned. With each year, we do our best to serve the Desert Daze community. We are always learning and working diligently to improve the experience, and we tried everything to find a way forward. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support. Desert Daze is more than a festival or business venture to us. The community that we've cultivated together means so much to us and is the reason we will continue to work to find a way to keep this beautiful thing going for many years to come. While we hit pause for now, we will be working in the background to deliver another special experience for all of us to share in the future.

While the festival itself will not take place, Billboard reports that side shows under the Desert Daze Presents banner will go forward as scheduled.