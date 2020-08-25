The mystical visions of late metal legend Ronnie James Dio are leaping off the turntable and into the pages of another graphic novel from Z2 Comics. This time, the publisher has partnered with the Dio Estate for the adaptation of Dio's iconic 1983 debut album, Holy Diver.

Between the album cover (which features the demonic Dio band mascot Murray whipping a chain that has snapped off from an entangled drowning priest) and the lyrics held within that sometimes invite more questions than offering answers, there's plenty of Dio lore to work with across this 120-page story.

Horror comics writer Steve Niles (30 Days of Night, October Faction, Criminal Macabre), penned the story of the events leading up to the scene depicted on the Holy Diver album cover, meaning we will finally know why that priest wound up bound in chains in the ocean near a cliffside. Meanwhile, artist Scott Hampton (Batman: Gotham County Line) provided thrilling artwork, steeping each page deep in fantasy — dragons included!

The graphic novel cover art, full wraparound cover and deluxe edition with a slipcase can all be seen further down the page.

Offering further insight as to what fans can expect, Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, stated, "Steve Niles tells the story behind the album cover Holy Diver, a story about how you can't judge a picture by the way it appears, which is what Ronnie wrote many times in his songs; that you have to see inside the person and not judge them by the way they look or by what they wear. Together with Scott Hampton's amazing artwork they tell the story of Holy Diver, and I know Ronnie would have given his stamp of approval on this great graphic novel."

Dio, Holy Diver Graphic Novel Cover

Z2 Comics

"We have managed to work with some of the greatest legends in both comics and music, and a Dio graphic novel with a cover by the great Bill Sienkiewicz perhaps sums that up best," enthused Z2 publisher Josh Frankel.

"This is one of the most iconic heavy metal album covers in history," he continued, noting, "We are honored to pay tribute to the originator of the universal sign of the music that he has inspired since he first took the stage with Black Sabbath 40 years ago. Working with Wendy Dio directly to ensure it is true to his vision is the next best thing to working with Ronnie James Dio himself, and we have hit a new high note with this one!"

Author Niles exclaimed, "I’m so excited to be writing this book. I hope I do Ronnie James Dio justice."

The Holy Diver graphic novel will be officially released in the summer of 2021. Pre-orders are available now and fans can choose between the standard edition or the deluxe edition, which will come with an exclusive vinyl picture disc of the Holy Diver album. More details on the deluxe edition will be coming soon.

Dio, Holy Diver Graphic Novel Wraparound Cover Art

Z2 Comics

Dio, Holy Diver Graphic Novel Deluxe Edition With Slipcase

Z2 Comics