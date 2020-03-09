Ronnie James Dio's legacy is getting a boost in media thanks to the late rocker's widow and manager, Wendy Dio. Not to mention the four classic Dio albums that are scheduled to be remastered and re-released this year.

According to Wendy, Dio music will feature in next year's Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Thor: Love and Thunder. Besides that, the heavy metal supergroup's T-shirt will appear in an upcoming season of Netflix's Stranger Things.

"The movie Thor 4, they're using 'Rainbow in the Dark' in that movie," she told Australia's Subculture Media in a telephone interview last month (Feb. 26). "There's a TV show here called Stranger Things, and they just asked me permission to use the T-shirt for the next series."

Wendy continued, "I found young kids and a young family called Liliac who … do a fantastic rendition of 'Rainbow in the Dark.' I don't know if you've heard it — it's great. We're going to have them at [an upcoming] Ride For Ronnie performing. I think it's great. Young kids, I think this is the first time ever that kids are listening to their parents' music."

The collection of the four remastered Dio albums — Angry Machines, Magica, Killing the Dragon and Master of the Moon — was initially scheduled to arrive last month. As noted by Subculture Media, the release date is now March 20.

"I really want to keep Ronnie's music and legacy alive, and that's the things I really want to do," Wendy added. "That's my job in life right now."

Wendy Dio Talks to Subculture Media - Feb. 26, 2020