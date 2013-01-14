Disappointing Dimebag – Worst Rock Tattoos

Following the tragic death of legendary Pantera / Damageplan guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott , literally hundreds of tribute tattoos began appearing all over the internet. The majority of the tats were beautifully crafted homages to Dimebag. Needless to say, this is not one of them.

This tattoo would be horrible if it was taken out of a cracker jack box and applied with cold water, let alone injected into your skin by electric needles. Complete with googly eyes and a soul patch that looks like Gene Simmons' tongue, this may be the worst Dimebag tattoo on Earth … and let's not get into the “Heavy Metal” disaster below it.