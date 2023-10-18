Jerry Lee Lewis' former rural estate in Mississippi is currently for sale, and pictures show a very private, secluded spot to get away from prying eyes.

The legendary musician's stately ranch in Nesbit, Miss., is currently on the market for $1.6 million. That price includes the 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 4.775-square-foot main residence, as well as a large horse barn, an oversized storage building and more.

Pictures show a piece of property with soaring views in every direction, and the ranch also boasts two large lakes and a dock.

Other amenities include:

A mother-in-law apartment attached to the main residence

A unique piano-shaped swimming pool

An attached carport with direct access to the house

Wood and carpet flooring throughout

A well-appointed kitchen with a curved countertop

A separate bar and entertaining area

A 2400-square-foot storage building

Jerry Lee Lewis died at his home on Oct. 28, 2022, at the age of 87.

According to online property sites, the asking price for the Rock and Roll and Country Music Hall of Famer's residence breaks down to $335 per square foot and a monthly payment of $11,780.

Mark Gardner with Bill Sexton Realty holds the listing on Jerry Lee Lewis' rural estate. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside, and keep scrolling to see pictures of luxury properties that belonged to Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

