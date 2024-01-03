Which Rock + Metal Acts + Songs Were Most Searched on Google in the U.S. in 2023?

It seems you all have been a little busy on the computer and phone keyboards over the last year, and the Crossword Helper Study has taken notice, sifting through Google's search volume data for songs and artists over the past year and figuring out what exactly you've been searching for. They've even broken it down into rock and metal, in the process revealing quite an impressive playlist of American musical tastes. So what and who were the most searched rock and metal songs and rock and metal acts in the U.S. between January and December 2023? Let's dig in.

Who Was Google's Most Searched Rock Act in the U.S. in 2023?

That one didn't yield a definitive answer - it yielded three! The Crossword Helper Study broke it down by the most searched rock artists by state, and the names that came up the most frequently were Jerry Lee Lewis, The Marshall Tucker Band and Melissa Etheridge.

The research noted that Santana was California's most searched act, with Illinois choosing homegrown talent Chicago, New York diving into The Doors, Texas seeking out the late Stevie Ray Vaughan and Florida searching for Steve Winwood. You can see the state by state breakdown below.

What Was Google's Most Searched Rock Song in the U.S. in 2023?

That would be Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust." They were quite popular over the last year, with "Killer Queen" also making the Top 10 at No. 8. Guns N' Roses placed three songs in the Top 10, with "Welcome to the Jungle" at No. 2, "November Rain" at No. 4 and "Paradise City" at No. 7. See the full list below.

google most searched rock bands by state, google most searched rock songs

Who Was Google's Most Searched Heavy Metal Act in the U.S. in 2023?

Over the course of 2023, Five Finger Death Punch took the title as the most searched heavy metal act on Google. They had a particularly strong search presence in the midwest and southern U.S., with states such as Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas making the band their most searched metal act.

Epica had a strong search presence in Florida and Texas, Illinois was looking into Motorhead, California was seeking out Deftones and New York was typing away in search of Overkill. The full state by state breakdown can be seen below.

What Was Google's Most Searched Heavy Metal Song in the U.S. in 2023?

That would be Metallica's "Master of Puppets," an all-time classic that's enjoyed renewed interest in recent years after its usage in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Metallica's "One" also made the cut at No. 8, while Alice in Chains placed three songs inside the Top 10 with "Man in the Box" at No. 3, "Rooster" at No. 7 and "Would?" at No. 9.

google most searched metal bands by state, google most searched metal songs of 2023

Acts Old + New and Who Was Searching for Them

Just for the sake of it, the Crossword Helper Study also broke down the Google search volume leaders of certain artists by state. For instance, would you have guessed that West Virginia was the state most searching for Ozzy Osbourne? Would it surprise you to find out that Utah was the leader in searching for Ghost? Or that New Hampshire had a hankering for Maneskin?

Get a closer look at some of the selected artists and where their biggest search volume was coming from in the graphic below. And to get a better look at how artists in other genres fared, the full Crossword Helper Study can be found here.

Crossword Helper Study

Crossword Helper Study