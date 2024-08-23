Most of the "best albums" of all time are rock or metal according to a recent poll of Discogs users.

For those who have never spent hours perusing its thousands upon thousands of listings, Discogs serves as a database for record collectors to log what they own. The site also can be used to buy and sell titles and to create wish lists for the releases you absolutely need to add to your collection.

How The Best Albums Of All Time Were Determined

There isn't an exact science behind this list, but there is still plenty of reason to take it seriously since Discogs users are usually pretty deep into collecting vinyl.

Discogs, first, reached out to its fans on social media to find out one album they would rate a 10 out of 10 without any skips. More than 40,000 responses were provided across all Discogs social media platforms.

Next, the albums with the most "likes" were put into a a list. Each artist was only allowed one spot in the ranking. This helped prevent one fanbase from flooding the list with their favorite artist's titles.

Discogs knows those Swifties all too well.

What Rock And Metal Albums Made The List

Topping Discogs' list of the all-time best albums is Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon. The title also happens to be the most collected among all Discogs users with more than 600,000 copies added to profiles on the site.

Other rock albums in top 10 included Nirvana's Nevermind at No. 4, The Cure's Disintegration coming in at No. 9 and Radiohead's In/Rainbows ranked 10th even though it isn't even the most collected album from the band among Discogs users. That honor goes to 1997's OK Computer.

Rock and metal albums dominate the list outside of the top 10 holding down 10 of the remaining 15 spots. Notable titles ranked among the all-time best include Pearl Jam's Ten at No. 12, Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory at No. 13, Black Sabbath's Paranoid at No. 21 and Guns N' Roses sneaking in with Appetite for Destruction at No. 24.