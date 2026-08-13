Esteemed U.K. metal journalist Dom Lawson has revealed he survived a heart attack he suffered on-site on Sunday at this year's Bloodstock Festival. A friend has launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses while Lawson focuses on recovery.

Iron Maiden fans may recognize Lawson as one of the several fans who were part of the recently released documentary Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition. Elsewhere, headbangers have surely come across his writing on Metal Hammer, Prog, The Guardian, Blabbermouth and a bit on Loudwire or as the host of the radio show The Dompilation Tapes on TotalRock.

Dom Lawson Reveals Heart Attack Suffered at Bloodstock

In an update shared on Instagram, Lawson posted a black-and-white selfie from his hospital bed, taking time to shout out some of his favorite sets from Bloodstock before divulging exactly what happened to him medically.

"Wouldn’t normally share private info, but I’m in hospital and very bored so forgive me the self-indulgence (and nipple)," Lawson began before singing the praises of Nevermore, Castle Rat, Shining (Norway), Celestial Sanctuary, Municipal Waste "and so on."

He continued, with his signature sense of humor, "Unfortunately, I had a heart attack on Sunday and was rushed to hospital. Managed to avoid dying, so that was a good start. Looks like I will be having some kind of surgery in the near future. Close shave but you won’t get rid of me that easily. Huge thanks to our brilliant NHS, and particularly the Welfare tent folk at Bloodstock who could not have been more fabulous. Charlotte and my kids have been beyond wonderful too. Big love to those who heard the news and reached out (especially Alan!). Life’s a funny old cunt, isn’t it? Also, heart attacks fucking hurt. Would not recommend."

A number of rock and metal musicians expressed support in the comments, including Angela Gossow and Michael Amott (Arch Enemy), Robb Flynn (Machine Head), Ihsahn (Emperor), Shane Embury (Napalm Death), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) and so many others, as well as Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel.

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GoFundMe Launched for Dom Lawson

With the approval of Dom Lawson's partner Charlotte, a friend named Alex has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses.

"As with most freelancers, being unable to work for a while is financially ruinous and the silly bastard went and had a heart attack at the weekend. He was feeling particularly unwell on the Saturday at Bloodstock Festival but like a true metalhead lifer he carried on inhaling the bands and the atmosphere and then on the Sunday the marvelous medical team at Bloodstock insisted on taking him to hospital," a portion of the fundraising page states.

Alex also shared, "I should add that he hasn't asked me to do this and will probably think it's very cringe, but his better half is very sensible and I asked her and she said okay!"

Head to the GoFundMe page to help out Dom Lawson if you are able.

Below, you can see some of Lawson's contributions on Loudwire on our ranking of every Iron Maiden song. He's got some punchy one-liners! And if you don't like the placements, blame us, not him.

Stay strong, Dom!