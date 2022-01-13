There are a ton of music festivals lined up this year, and it looks like the world is ready to rock 'n' roll in 2022. So whether you want to do some headbanging by a castle or hop on a cruise with Alice Cooper, we're sure there are one or more rock fests you'll definitely want to attend.

Familiar festivals such as Lollapalooza and Riot Fest will return this year, plus many more that have come along since. Do you think you'll be heading out to a fest sometime this year? It seems like live music is trying to make up for all of the events we missed during the pandemic.

From Slipknot to Foo Fighters to Bring Me The Horizon, you can find a festival with your favorite bands below. Here's your guide to rock and metal festivals around the world in 2022.

2022 Rock + Metal Festival Guide Here's a list of a ton of rock and metal festivals all around the world that are all taking place in 2022. They're ordered by date so you can easily see what's coming up next, no matter what time of the year it is!