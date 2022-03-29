Foo Fighters Confirm Cancelation of ‘All Upcoming Tour Dates’ in New Statement

Foo Fighters have issued a new statement in the wake of the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, confirming the cancelation of all upcoming tour dates.

The message appeared on social media mid-day Tuesday (March 29) and, in it, the band described the loss of Hawkins as "staggering" and called him a "brother." As a collective, Foo Fighters lamented that they would not be able to see their fans and perform for them and urged everyone to cherish what is in front of them while taking the necessary steps to grieve and heal.

Read the full statement below.

It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love,

Foo Fighters

Hawkins died on March 25 just hours before Foo Fighters were scheduled to play in Columbia. The Foos spent the week prior performing on some of the world's biggest stages elsewhere in South America at Lollapalooza in Chile and Argentina. On deck for the remainder of the year were U.S. and European festival dates with a North American tour originally booked for the fall before wrapping it up in December in Australia and New Zealand.

The drummer, who turned 50 in February, reportedly had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, as revealed in a toxicology report per an attorney general in Columbia. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

As the shock of the sudden loss rippled through the rock and metal community, dozens of artists were quick to pay tribute to the fallen rocker, whom they all remembered quite warmly. The news also infiltrated the mainstream and even drew the response of First Lady Jill Biden, who called Hawkins "a ferocious drummer, dedicated father and dear friend gone too soon."