Rockers Mourn the Loss of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Rock musicians immediately began sharing kind words for the late Taylor Hawkins after the tragic news emerged that the Foo Fighters drummer died at age 50 on Friday (March 25). The Dave Grohl-led rockers revealed his death in a statement that night.
Subsequently, an influx of memorials from across the music world showed the drummer's importance to rock. Hawkins wasn't just a Foo Fighter — before his Foos career, he played drums with Alanis Morissette and Sass Jordan, among others. Later, he led Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders, Chevy Metal, and he most recently co-founded the supergroup NHC.
Ozzy Osbourne wrote that Hawkins "was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans."
Nickelback said, "In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with [Foos, Morissette] and so many others."
Drummer Mike Portnoy relayed, "In absolute shock and disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I've always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer and a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted."
Guns N' Roses simply said, "Forever missed."
