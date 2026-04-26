Slam Dunk Festival Director Steps Down Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Recently, one of the director’s of long-running U.K. festival Slam Dunk was accused of sexual assault, prompting the festival to officially acknowledge the situation while revealing that said director will be stepping down.

What Are the Accusations?

CONTENT WARNING: Descriptions of alleged sexual assault below are graphic, disturbing and may be triggering

According to various sources – including MetalSucks and Metal Hammer – the accusation was made via a now-deleted social post by English showgirl/actress Jenny Miller.

As Metal Hammer wrote, Miller claimed “that one of Slam Dunk's directors sometimes paid her to dance for him and that on one occasion he sexually assaulted her after providing her with ‘cocaine’ which caused her to pass out.” They added that Miller “says there were multiple other sexual assaults. She also posted screenshots of text conversations between herself and the man she accuses of the assaults.”

Although she didn’t name anyone specifically, Metal Hammer continued, her statement “was posted alongside a picture of Ben Ray, the festival’s founder." They expound: "It has been reported that she deleted her posts reluctantly on he advice of police.”

Furthermore, Metalsucks’ news story included the full transcript of Miller’s post (which she shared on Instagram and Facebook):

This man sexually assaulted me multiple times on separate occasions and raped me while I was passing out from the coke he provided me. I am in the process of pressing charges against him for all the trauma he gave me. He was my friend and I trusted him. He would pay me to dance for him coz he was stripper-obsessed and I was broke, but the rules are do not touch me ever. When I was passing out, begging him to stop and get off me, he pulled my knickers to the side and went down on me. I wasn’t strong enough to get him off of me. I would tell him repeated to get the fuck of me and he wouldn’t and then he would try harder. The man is vile. I told his wife, now ex-wife, what he did to me and what he was doing behind her back. She was doing IVF at the time to try and have his babies. I became close friends with him in the strip club because he was offering me a job to work for him as a stripper at his festival for rockstars in the VIP and he wanted to open his own strip club. He also knew a lot of my friends in bands so I trusted him, but he’s a predator and rapist and everyone should know.

MetalSucks also included screenshots of the post, a comment chain on Instagram and a text message exchange between Miller and Ray in which they discussed what happened between them.

Also featured in the text message screenshot is a caption from Miller that reads:

He tried to call me on Xmas eve out the blue and ruined my whole Xmas, here is him apologising. He was mad at me for telling his wife years ago but forgave me. I will never forgive him tho I had him blocked on all accounts but found him watching my stories on my Facebook fan page and obviously kicked off at him.

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What Was Slam Dunk Festival’s Response?

This past Friday, the festival’s official Instagram and Facebook pages – as well as their official website – posted a statement acknowledging the situation and disclosing that said director is stepping down.

“We are aware of allegations published yesterday relating to one of our directors. We take these allegations seriously and understand that they may be distressing and hard to process for our community,” their statement reads, continuing:

Our Slam Dunk fans, staff, and artists are, as always, our top priority. While he strongly refutes these allegations, the director in question has agreed, in consultation with the board, to step down from Slam Dunk operations while this matter is ongoing. Slam Dunk remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all employees, partners, and customers. Our values and culture are fundamental to how we operate, and we are committed to upholding them. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further on an ongoing legal matter. However, we promise transparency and honesty to our Slam Dunk community and will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so.

You can see their statement below:

As of now, no further details have been made public by those involved.

Also, this year’s Slam Dunk festival – which’ll celebrate 20 years of the event – is still slated to take place on May 23 (in Hatfield) and May 24 (in Leeds). It’ll be headlined by Good Charlotte and also feature Knocked Loose, Sublime, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Bayside, Currents and President.

For more information, you can visit Slam Dunk Festival’s official website.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

How do you feel about these allegations and/or the director stepping down? Let us know!