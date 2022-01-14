Slam Dunk 2022 Has Neck Deep, Alexisonfire, Dropkick Murphys + Sum 41
The 2022 Slam Dunk Festival looks like a pop-punk and post-hardcore lover's dream with the headliners Neck Deep, Alexisonfire, the Dropkick Murphys and Sum 41 scheduled for the annual British rock and punk event in Leeds and Hatfield, England, this summer.
In fact, Neck Deep were just added to the bill on Friday (Jan. 14), completing a four-sided Slam Dunk lineup that infuses a nostalgic punk rock showcase with some more modern pop-punk and emo flair. Additional bands announced to perform are The Interrupters, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Used, The Story So Far and many, many more.
See the full Slam Dunk Festival 2022 lineup down toward the bottom of this post.
"We're incredibly stoked to be headlining @SlamDunkMusic Festival 2022!" Neck Deep said on Twitter. "See you this June."
Slam Dunk 2022 covers two days — June 3 at Temple Newsam in Leeds, and then across the isle at Hatfield Park on June 4. Get tickets and more festival info at slamdunkfestival.com.
Slam Dunk Festival 2022 Lineup
Neck Deep
Alexisonfire
The Dropkick Murphys
Sum 41
The Interrupters
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
The Used
The Story So Far
Deaf Havana
Pennywise
The Wonder Years
Motion City Soundtrack
Knuckle Puck
KennyHoopla
The Amity Affliction
Eskimo Callboy
Hot Water Music
The Vandals
The Bronx
Cancer Bats
Silverstein
Hot Milk
Mod Sun
The Summer Set
Dream State
Mom Jeans.
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
The Flatliners
Spanish Love Songs
Meet Me @ the Altar
Point North
Hot Mulligan
Yours Truly
pinkshift
As December Falls
Beauty School