The 2022 Slam Dunk Festival looks like a pop-punk and post-hardcore lover's dream with the headliners Neck Deep, Alexisonfire, the Dropkick Murphys and Sum 41 scheduled for the annual British rock and punk event in Leeds and Hatfield, England, this summer.

In fact, Neck Deep were just added to the bill on Friday (Jan. 14), completing a four-sided Slam Dunk lineup that infuses a nostalgic punk rock showcase with some more modern pop-punk and emo flair. Additional bands announced to perform are The Interrupters, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Used, The Story So Far and many, many more.

See the full Slam Dunk Festival 2022 lineup down toward the bottom of this post.

"We're incredibly stoked to be headlining @SlamDunkMusic Festival 2022!" Neck Deep said on Twitter. "See you this June."

Slam Dunk 2022 covers two days — June 3 at Temple Newsam in Leeds, and then across the isle at Hatfield Park on June 4. Get tickets and more festival info at slamdunkfestival.com.

Slam Dunk Festival 2022 Lineup

Neck Deep

Alexisonfire

The Dropkick Murphys

Sum 41

The Interrupters

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Used

The Story So Far

Deaf Havana

Pennywise

The Wonder Years

Motion City Soundtrack

Knuckle Puck

KennyHoopla

The Amity Affliction

Eskimo Callboy

Hot Water Music

The Vandals

The Bronx

Cancer Bats

Silverstein

Hot Milk

Mod Sun

The Summer Set

Dream State

Mom Jeans.

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

The Flatliners

Spanish Love Songs

Meet Me @ the Altar

Point North

Hot Mulligan

Yours Truly

pinkshift

As December Falls

Beauty School

The festival poster advertising the 2022 Slam Dunk band lineup. Slam Dunk Festival loading...

