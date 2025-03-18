Dropkick Murphys Address X Account Suspension After Viral Anti-MAGA Rant

UPDATE: Speaking on an X account associated with Dropkick Murphys being suspended, singer Ken Casey issued a statement. He clarifies the band's current status on the social media platform as well as where the suspended account originated.

Casey says, in a statement provided to Loudwire: “We broke up with him first. We quit Twitter in 2022 when he was only half a Nazi. Then someone else took our handle, pretending to be our official account, so we filed a legal complaint to put a stop to that—which is why @dropkickmurphys shows as suspended. Look, we pulled our account because we didn’t want to be part of that guy’s empire. But if we were still on there, I’m sure he would have suspended us by now.”

An X account many associated with Dropkick Murphys was suspended after a video clip circulated of the band calling out an audience member. This person was holding up a black MAGA hat throughout their St. Patrick's Day weekend performance in Boston Saturday night (March 15).

At one point during the performance, singer Ken Casey acknowledged an audience member during the introduction of one of the band's songs.

Pointing out that the person in question had been holding up the hat "all fucking night," the vocalist noted, "We’re gonna play a song about our grandparents and people who fought Nazis in the war and shit, if you could just shut the fuck up for five minutes.”

Speaking out against the MAGA gear he's been seeing, Casey pointed out that the MAGA backers tend to wear this "Chinese f–king red” MAGA hat that he felt was “dying their brains.” Of this particular person who had caught his attention during the show, the singer added, "You’ve got the black-on-black Elon Musk, true Nazi edition."

Continuing to address the audience member, he added, "Bro, listen, I admire your dedication, but I will ask everyone, if you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult, how do you know who’s in a cult? They’ve been holding up a fucking hat the whole night to represent a president."

"This is America. There's no kings here," the vocalist continued before introducing the song. Video shared of the incident by an account not associated with Dropkick Murphys on the X platform can be seen below.

Dropkick Murphys Account Suspended From X

The X account associated with Dropkick Murphys has been suspended (as clarified in the update above, the account doesn't belong to them). The currently blank profile only makes note that "X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules."

According to the X rules, "X's purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely."

Under "Misleading and Deceptive Entities," the X rules state, "You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on X."

Several examples of behavior that could earn suspension were listed as potential violations including violent content, association with violent entities, posting adult content or violating child safety, None of these seem to apply, but where Casey's onstage rant may also have been an offense worthy of suspension for an abuse/harassment violation.

Under X rules, "You may not share abusive content, engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so."

Upon his acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk's first tweet was "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy.”

What People Are Saying About Dropkick Murphys X Suspension

Though the X account associated with Dropkick Murphys may be suspended from the social media platform, that doesn't mean the conversation by others about the incident has been ruled off limits.

Many appear to be pointing to the timing of the video and believe Musk to be behind the suspension. These reactions came prior to Casey's statement being released.

According to a September 2024 report by Fortune, X account suspensions have tripled since Musk' purchased Twitter in April of 2022.

"Wonder why the @DropkickMurphys account was suspended" asked one person on X using the thinking face emoji. "Why’d you suspend the dropkick Murphy’s account? What happened to free speech? Fricken [snowflake emoji]," added another person.

"Suspending the @DropkickMurphys account on St. Patrick’s Day isn’t very 'free speech' of you. It’s much more like the kind of people that guitar is talking about," added another person, using the Dropkick Murphys This Machine Still Kills Fascists artwork to prove their point.

See more of the social media discussion on Dropkick Murphys X social media banning below:

Another Recent Viral Anti-MAGA Dropkick Murphys Moment

This would be the second anti-MAGA viral moment for the band in the last week, though the other one took on a more humorous turn. Spotting a fan wearing a Make America Great Again T-shirt in the audience, Casey made the fan a bet about the origin of the shirt.

Asserting that his band sells "proudly made in a America merchandise" only, Casey bet the fan that his MAGA shirt was not made in the U.S. If he was right, the audience member would take the shirt off and get a Dropkick Murphys shirt on in its place. If he was wrong, which Casey acknowledged could be the case, the fan would still get the Dropkick Murphys shirt plus $100.

As it turned out, the shirt was made in Nicaragua. The shirt swap was then made by the fan who laughed as the crowd cheered the switch.