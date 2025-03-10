Dropkick Murphys Singer Trolls Fan With MAGA Shirt in Hilarious Way

During a recent concert, Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey trolled a fan that was wearing a Make America Great Again T-shirt and made a bet with him about the shirt's country of origin.

A video of the moment surfaced online yesterday (March 9) and shows Casey holding up a Dropkick Murphys shirt onstage, asserting that the band sells "proudly made in America merchandise only."

The vocalist directed his next comments at a fan in the front row who was wearing a MAGA shirt. He bet the fan that the MAGA shirt was not made in the U.S. — if it was, he promised to give the fan the Dropkick Murphys shirt and $100. If it wasn't made in the U.S., then the fan had to take the MAGA shirt off and put the Dropkick Murphys shirt on instead.

Either way, the fan was getting the band shirt, but Casey wanted to make a point.

"We could lose this bet, don't get me wrong," Casey acknowledged.

The singer directed someone on their crew to check the tag on the fan's MAGA shirt, and revealed that it was made in Nicaragua. The fan laughed as the crowd cheered and took the shirt off.

"He's being a good sport, he's taking the shirt off! We're taking crap off the street," Casey shouted to the audience. "God bless your fucking heart, that's a good sport."

READ MORE: Study - What Metal Band's Merch Do Fans Spend the Most Money on Each Year?

Casey tossed the fan the T-shirt, and the clip ended. See it for yourself below.

Dropkick Murphys' next show will take place tomorrow night (March 11) in Wilkes Barre, Pa. See the rest of the group's upcoming concerts on their website.