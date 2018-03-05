Lars Ulrich’s snare sound on the entirety of St. Anger has become the stuff of meme legend… the perennial "Star Wars Kid" of the metal world. Fans and drummers alike have long labeled Ulrich’s St. Anger snare as trash, but Cameron Fleury has proven a trash can lid would have been the better choice.

Ulrich himself has been a good sport about St. Anger throughout the past 15 years, even showing fans how turning off his snare drum led to the “abortion” of sound. It’s a mistake Ulrich didn’t repeat on Death Magnetic or Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, as both albums received far greater praise than Metallica’s 2003 “comeback” effort.

To test out his trash can lid theory, Fleury sat at his impressive drum kit comprised of quality gear. To complete his kit worth thousands of dollars, the musician topped his snare with a Behrens Galvanized Steel Trash Can Lid, setting him back a hefty $9 according to Ace Hardware.

Launching into “Frantic,” the YouTube drummer didn’t exactly prove the capabilities of the trash can lid from a practical standpoint, but we’ll be damned if it doesn’t legitimately sound better than Ulrich’s snare drum. At least a steel lid has some crack to it.

Check out Cameron Fleury’s trash can experiment in the clip above.

Where Does Lars Ulrich Rank Among the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Drummers of All Time?