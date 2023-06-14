Duff McKagan Shares New Song ‘Lighthouse,’ Announces Third Solo Album With Special Guests

Just a few weeks after releasing his EP This Is the Song, Duff McKagan has shared a new song called "Lighthouse," and announced his upcoming third solo album of the same name.

Fans of the Guns N' Roses bassist's second solo album Tenderness, which came out in 2019, will likely enjoy "Lighthouse." Though the track is gentle and acoustic throughout the first half, it picks up in intensity midway through and ends on a powerful note.

Check out the visualizer video for "Lighthouse" below, and check out the album artwork and track list underneath. Slash, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Iggy Pop make appearances on three of the songs.

"The crashing... the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast... a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center," McKagan said in a press release.

"Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse... its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light, and bring me home."

Lighthouse will be available Oct. 20. A variety of formats, vinyl variants and merchandise bundles can be pre-ordered here now.

“I’ve sort of found my place of comfort on how I like my own music to sound,” McKagan wrote on his website of the album. “These really are just simple punk songs, laid bare without me screaming. The topics run the gamut, but you shall see and hear that. The idea of starting this record off with an ode to my wife, and ending with an ode to life, codify the two things I love most. I hope you guys dig what you are about to hear."

In the meantime, you can see McKagan on tour with Guns N' Roses in Europe this summer, and North American starting in early August. See the full tour itinerary and get tickets through this link.

Duff McKagan - 'Lighthouse'

Duff McKagan, Lighthouse Album Art + Track List

Duff McKagan, 'Lighthouse' The World Is Flat loading...

1. Lighthouse

2. Longfeather

3. Holy Water

4. I Saw God on 10th St.

5. Fallen

6. Forgiveness

7. Just Another Shakedown

8. Fallen Ones

9. Hope (feat. Slash)

10. I Just Don't Know (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

11. Lighthouse (Reprise) (feat. Iggy Pop)