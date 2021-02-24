Ever wonder where some of that aggression and fury in early Guns N' Roses music came from? Bassist Duff McKagan likely carried over some of that attitude from his teen years punk band The Living, who are now sharing their 1982 debut album, aptly titled The Living: 1982.

McKagan was a 17-year-old guitarist and songwriter at the time of this recording, joining with singer John Conte, bassist Todd Fleischman and drummer Greg Gilmore on their fledgling effort. Gilmore's name may be recognizable to some as he went on to play with Mother Love Bone. And that Mother Love Bone connection also has ties to the new release as onetime MLB musician Stone Gossard and Satchel's Regan Hagar have decided to issue the record via their Loosegroove Records label.

The album is set for an April 16, 2021 release date and fans are getting a taste of this treasure with the release of the song "Two Generation Stand" that can be heard in the player at the bottom of this post. Completely raw and rambunctious, the song is brimming with punk attitude.

Gilmore, who unearthed the recordings, says, “The Living was the beginning of all things Seattle for me --a turning point in my life. I joined a band and a community. These guys are still my brothers. I've cherished these recordings since the days we made them. This record is a fantastic document of a loaded moment. I love it.”

All seven songs were penned by McKagan, who at 17 had already appeared on 45s by Fastbacks and the Vains (even penning his first song “The Fake”) before starting The Living. Back in the day, they opened for punk icons DOA in Vancouver and Seattle. McKagan recalls, “DOA was basically like my KISS."

Reflecting back on this period, McKagan, who eventually joined Guns N' Roses a few years later, says, “Would this even ever get out of our basement? We had something magical then, and it was ours, so who gives a fuck!”

“It doesn't matter what year this music was recorded cause it is undeniable," says label chief Gossard. "But the fact that Duff, Greg, Todd and John created these fully realized songs in 1982 gives credence to the idea that this band, The Living, are ground zero for the Seattle sound.”

The Living: 1982 will be released digitally as well as in three different vinyl color variants - white, canary yellow and translucent ruby. Pre-orders are being taken here and will include the single "Two Generation Stand."

The Living, "Two Generation Stand"

The Living, The Living: 1982 Artwork + Track Listing

Loosegroove

A Promise

Two Generation Stand

Live By The Gun

A Song For You

No Thanks

Live Is A Terror

I Want