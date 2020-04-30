eBay User Selling ‘World’s Largest Zakk Wylde Guitar Collection’

Zakk Wylde has played some of the most distinctive guitars in rock history, and if you're a fan with a significant sum of cash, you could find yourself owning a significant lot of them. As Guitar World pointed out, an eBay seller with the moniker Hitchhikermusic has put what they purport to be the World's Largest Zakk Wylde Signature Collection on the block.

The "Zakk Guitar Gallery" collection originated with an official Gibson dealer in South Korea and features a wealth of Wylde's Gibson Les Paul Bullseye models. There's also a Marshall JCM 800 signature head and cabinet, plus 18 hardshell cases and six gig bags in the collection. And to top it all off, the seller has added a Zakk Wylde leather jacket, T-shirts, DVDs and more. Check out the full detailing of the set below:

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye Aged 1EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye 7EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye Camo 1EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Vertigo 2EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Rough Top 1EA

Gibson Les Paul Custom Custom Painted 3EA

Gibson Bullseye ZV 3EA

Gibson Bullseye Flying V 1EA

Wylde Audio Guitars 5EA

Marshall JCM 800 Zakk Wylde Signature Head & Cabinet

18 Hardshell Cases and 6 Gig Bags

Zakk Wylde leather jacket, T-shirts, DVDs, etc.

So how much will this set you back? The seller is seeking $110,800 in U.S. currency, and adds that they will be selling the collection as a whole rather than taking offers for individual pieces.

Get a closer look at the set and should you decide you want to pony up the dough to load up on Zakk's bullseye guitars and more, you can do so here.