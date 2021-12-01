Eddie Vedder Reveals Dates for Brief 2022 Solo Tour

Eddie Vedder will be seeing quite a bit of the road in 2022. There's still the matter of a major Pearl Jam tour in support of their Gigaton album that is currently being rescheduled for May, but Vedder has also scheduled a brief early year solo run in support of his upcoming Earthling solo album.

The singer will hit the road in February, playing eight shows primarily on the East and West Coast (if you're in the Midwest, Chicago is your best bet). For this run, Vedder has pulled in Pearl Jam touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, producer/guitarist Andrew Watt and guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard to help him translate the music live. Hansard will also serve as the opening act on the dates.

The trek launches Feb. 3 in New York City, wrapping just a few weeks later on Feb. 22 in Vedder's hometown of Seattle.

Pearl Jam Ten Club members will be eligible for the pre-sale held through Vedder's Ticketmaster Request page. Learn more about that here. Meanwhile, the public on sale will be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Registration through Dec. 5 at 5PM PT. You can register here.

As stated, Vedder is promoting his new solo album Earthling that's set to arrive on Feb. 11 through Seattle Surf / Republic Records. Watt served as producer on the upcoming set. The album is available for pre-order here.

Eddie Vedder 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 3 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 4 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 6 - Newark, N.J. @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Feb. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Auditorium Theatre

Feb. 15 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

Feb. 17 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Feb. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ Benaroya Hall

Feb. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Benaroya Hall