Eight Great South By Southwest Moments

It's important to remember that South By Southwest is definitely a celebration of music, and bands can sometimes be a little bit looser as a result. In 2013, Green Day came to town and not only rolled through their own hits, but also had some fun with favorite tracks of others. Watch as the South By Southwest crowd tries to keep up with Billie Joe Armstrong and the boys as they rock through a medley of "Shout," "Stand By Me," "Hey Jude" and back to "Shout" again.